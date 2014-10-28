White House Takes Shots At China And Russia For Not Helping Fight Ebola

Jacquelyn Martin/AP White House press secretary Josh Earnest speaks about the resignation of Secret Service Director Julia Pierson amid a recent White House security breach, Oct. 1, 2014.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest spent much of his daily briefing on Monday addressing criticism and questions on the US government’s response to the Ebola virus. At one point, Earnest argued that, in the three West African countries that are the epicentre of the epidemic the world has “seen a commitment by the United States by the president … and by our men and women in uniform that’s unprecedented, that is unparalleled by other countries.”

Specifically, Earnest identified China and Russia as countries that haven’t helped lead the effort to eliminate Ebola.

“When we have a situation like this on the global scene, people aren’t wondering what the Chinese are doing to respond to it. People aren’t picking up the phone and wondering if Vladimir Putin is going to commit Russian resources to this effort,” Earnest said. “People want to know what the United States of America is doing about it. And what this president has done is stepped up and showed the kind of American leadership that makes the American people proud.”

Earnest also predicted American efforts, which have thus far included deploying 3,000 soldiers and over $US750 million to fight the virus in West Africa, will be successful.

“This is a national security priority and it’s one were going to solve,” Earnest said.

