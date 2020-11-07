White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

- White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, multiple outlets reported Friday.
- Two officials confirmed Meadows’ diagnosis to CNN, as well as people familiar with the matter to Bloomberg News.
- Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs also reported that at least four other White House aides tested positive for COVID-19 as well, according to sources.
- Meadows’ diagnosis comes after a slew of people, including President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
- He was also at Trump’s bedside when the president was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early October.
- More than three dozen people connected to the Trump administration have also tested positive for COVID-19, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.
- Several of those who tested positive attended a White House event two months ago for the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, which top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has considered a super-spreader event.
- Meadows attended an election night party at the White House earlier this week, and he has been photographed on multiple occasions without a mask.
- Representatives from the White House declined to comment.
