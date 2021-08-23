Former White House chef Andre Rush shares his favorite easy breakfasts to make

Former White House chef Andre Rush has worked under four administrations. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Josh Cellars; Tatiana Frank/Shuttershock

While partnering with Southern Comfort, chef Andre Rush shared some of his go-to breakfasts.

Rush regularly enjoys morning staples like soft-boiled eggs and bacon.

He sometimes switches up his breakfast rotation with protein crepes.

Former White House chef Andre Rush worked under the administrations of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump and knows the importance of starting your day right.

The chef and sommelier told Insider that breakfast “sets a tone in your mood and your mindset about how your day is actually going to go.”

While promoting his partnership with Southern Comfort for the brand’s new Trail ReMix, Rush shared some of his go-to healthy, easy breakfasts.

Homemade energy drinks are Rush’s go-to breakfast

Rush told Insider that he often makes homemade energy drinks for breakfast as a kind of “meal replacement.” He fills them with wholesome ingredients like oats, quinoa, amaranth (a gluten-free grain rich in fiber and protein), heavy-pour yogurt, and organic peanut butter.

“I have it as my go-to because it has all of the essential energies, what I need, also is high in protein, and has my caloric intake as well,” he explained.

Rush also enjoys bacon and soft-boiled eggs

Soft-boiled eggs have runny yolks. 09arts/Shuttershock

Bacon is a breakfast staple that’s packed with protein, so Rush incorporates it into his morning rotation.

“I use some turkey bacon or I use regular bacon, also depends on what I’m feeling that day,” he told Insider.

Rush also said he eats “a lot of eggs in the morning,” as the ingredient is rich in protein and healthy fats.

He said he usually mixes one whole egg with additional egg whites or soft boils them since they “go down a lot easier” that way.

He sometimes switches things up with protein crepes

Rush told Insider that although people can “get caught up in that monotony” of having the same breakfast every day, he finds ways to keep his mornings feeling fresh and whimsical.

“Some people don’t like breakfast for the beginning of the day – like ‘Oh, breakfast is boring’ – but breakfast, to me, is the furthest thing from boring that you could possibly have,” Rush said.

Rush added that he sometimes makes protein crepes – which typically consist of egg whites and protein powder – to break out of a breakfast rut.