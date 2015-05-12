This is the hardest part about being President Obama's personal chef

Sam Kass served as the first family’s personal chef from January 2009 to December 2014. He also became the Executive Director of Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign and Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition Policy. He shares the most challenging part about serving the White House.

