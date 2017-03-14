The White House's estimate of coverage losses under the GOP's health care plan is even larger than the CBO

The White House ran an internal examination of the potential impacts of the American Health Care Act and found that the number of Americans who would be uninsured within 10 years could actually be closer to 26 million, not the 24 millionprojected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Politico viewed a document outlining the White House’s projections on Monday.

The White House’s specific estimates break down to: 17 million people losing Medicaid coverage, six million people losing coverage in the individual market, and three million losing coverage in employer-based plans, Politico reported.

By 2026, the total number of uninsured Americans will be around 54 million. That number is nearly double the projections under the Affordable Care Act better known as Obamacare.

Business Insider’s Bob Bryan broke down the specifics of the CBO’s report on the American Health Care Act’s impacts. The nonpartisan agency’s assessment released on Monday estimated that as many as 24 million more people would be uninsured under the GOP’s replacement for Obamacare and that the federal budget deficit would shrink by more than $US300 billion over the next decade.

