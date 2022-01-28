Search

The Bidens just welcomed a new cat, Willow. Here are 16 photos of the most adorable cats to live in the White House.

Talia Lakritz
Willow, the Biden family's new pet cat, at the White House
Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House. Erin Scott/The White House via AP
  • Willow, a 2-year-old gray tabby cat, has joined the Bidens at the White House.
  • President Bill Clinton’s cat, Socks, was something of a celebrity.
  • Presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Herbert Hoover, and Calvin Coolidge also had cats.
President Calvin Coolidge owned two cats, Blackie and Tiger.
President Calvin Coolidge's cats Blackie and Tiger in a basket
President Calvin Coolidge’s cats Blackie and Tiger. Library of Congress
They sat in a basket outside the White House in 1923.
Tiger once escaped from the White House, but he was found the next day when he wandered into the Navy Building.
Tige, Calvin Coolidge's White House cat
Tiger, nicknamed ‘Tige,’ returns to the White House after escaping. Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images
Benjamin Fink, a guard at the Navy Building, discovered “Tige” and returned him to the White House safe and sound.
Herbert Hoover had a Persian cat named Kitty.
Herbert Hoover's persian cat, Kitty
Herbert Hoover’s Persian cat, Kitty, in 1929. Library of Congress
Kitty was said to have “the freedom of the corridors” in the White House, according to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.
President Jimmy Carter’s daughter, Amy, had a Siamese cat named Misty.
President Jimmy Carter's daughter Amy Carter with her cat, Misty Malarky Ying Yang
Amy Carter with her cat, Misty, in 1978. HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
His full name was “Misty Malarkey Ying-Yang,” according to the Presidential Pet Museum.
Misty accompanied the Carters to vacations at Camp David.
President Carter's daughter Amy Carter holds her cat Misty as she returns from Camp David
President Carter’s daughter, Amy Carter, holds her cat, Misty, as she returns from Camp David in 1977. AP
He also took up residence in Amy’s doll house.
The Clintons had a cat named Socks, who became something of a celebrity with frequent media appearances.
The Clintons' White House cat Socks with presidential secretary Betty Currie
The Clintons’ White House cat Socks with presidential secretary Betty Currie. Reuters
Chelsea Clinton adopted Socks back when Bill was the governor of Arkansas.
A White House staffer lifted Socks up to the podium in the briefing room in 1994.
Bill Clinton's cat, Socks, at the White House podium in 1994.
Socks, President Bill Clinton’s cat, in 1994. AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander
Socks was given free rein of the White House, often climbing on Clinton’s shoulders in the Oval Office.
He took rides in White House vans.
Socks clinton white house cat
Socks the cat in the backseat of a White House van in 1993. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Socks perched on the backseat of the White House van in 1993.
Socks was also good friends with the Clintons’ dog, a brown Labrador named Buddy.
Socks and buddy clinton white house
Socks the cat and Buddy the dog in 1998. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
They were photographed together in the Outer Oval Office in 1998.
In addition to two Scottish terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley, President George W. Bush had a black cat named India, nicknamed “Kitty.”
The Bushes' cat India gets licked by their dogs Barney and Miss Beazley
India gets a good licking from Miss Beazley as Barney looks on in 2007. Paul Morse/White House Photo
The three pets posed for a Valentine’s Day photo in 2007 in the Red Room of the White House.
The Bushes adopted India when their twin daughters were 9 years old.
The Bushes' cat India
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush’s cat India. Paul Morse/White House Photo
India was named after the Texas Rangers player Rubén Sierra, who was nicknamed “El Indio.”
A shy cat, India often spent her time in the White House Library or hiding under beds.
The Bushes dog Miss Beazley crosses paths with pet cat, India
Miss Beazley (right) crosses paths with India (left) on the South Lawn at the White House. Jason Reed/Reuters
India died in January 2009 shortly before the Bushes moved out of the White House.

“India was a beloved member of the Bush family for almost two decades,” the Bush family said in a statement. “She will be greatly missed.”

In January, the Bidens announced that their highly anticipated cat, a 2-year-old tabby named Willow, had finally joined them at the White House.
A gray tabby cat with green eyes sits on a windowsill
The Bidens have finally brought home a White House cat, a gray tabby named Willow. FLOTUS/Twitter
The cat had been in foster care while their German shepherd Major underwent training to help acclimate him to cats, though he ultimately went to live with family friends in a “quieter environment.”
Willow will share the White House with the Bidens’ German shepherd puppy named Commander, whom they adopted in December.
Willow, the Biden family's new pet cat, looks out a window
Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House. Erin Scott/The White House via AP
The Bidens entered the White House with two German shepherds, Champ and Major. Champ died in June at age 13, and Major is living with a family friend after he had some trouble adjusting to life in the White House.
Willow is named for Dr. Biden’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.
Willow, the Bidens' new tabby cat, rounds a corner at the White House.
Willow, the Bidens’ new White House cat. Erin Scott/White House
“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” the first lady’s spokesman Michael LaRosa told The New York Times’ Katie Rogers. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”
Willow is already settling into her new home.
Willow the White House cat naps on a couch
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s new pet cat, Willow. Erin Scott/The White House/Handout via Reuters
“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats and plenty of room to smell and explore,” LaRosa told The New York Times.
