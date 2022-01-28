The Bidens just welcomed a new cat, Willow. Here are 16 photos of the most adorable cats to live in the White House.

President Calvin Coolidge owned two cats, Blackie and Tiger. President Calvin Coolidge’s cats Blackie and Tiger. Library of Congress They sat in a basket outside the White House in 1923.

Tiger once escaped from the White House, but he was found the next day when he wandered into the Navy Building. Tiger, nicknamed ‘Tige,’ returns to the White House after escaping. Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images Benjamin Fink, a guard at the Navy Building, discovered “Tige” and returned him to the White House safe and sound.

Herbert Hoover had a Persian cat named Kitty. Herbert Hoover’s Persian cat, Kitty, in 1929. Library of Congress Kitty was said to have “the freedom of the corridors” in the White House, according to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.

President Jimmy Carter’s daughter, Amy, had a Siamese cat named Misty. Amy Carter with her cat, Misty, in 1978. HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images His full name was “Misty Malarkey Ying-Yang,” according to the Presidential Pet Museum.

Misty accompanied the Carters to vacations at Camp David. President Carter’s daughter, Amy Carter, holds her cat, Misty, as she returns from Camp David in 1977. AP He also took up residence in Amy’s doll house.

The Clintons had a cat named Socks, who became something of a celebrity with frequent media appearances. The Clintons’ White House cat Socks with presidential secretary Betty Currie. Reuters Chelsea Clinton adopted Socks back when Bill was the governor of Arkansas.

A White House staffer lifted Socks up to the podium in the briefing room in 1994. Socks, President Bill Clinton’s cat, in 1994. AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander Socks was given free rein of the White House, often climbing on Clinton’s shoulders in the Oval Office.

He took rides in White House vans. Socks the cat in the backseat of a White House van in 1993. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Socks perched on the backseat of the White House van in 1993.

Socks was also good friends with the Clintons’ dog, a brown Labrador named Buddy. Socks the cat and Buddy the dog in 1998. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images They were photographed together in the Outer Oval Office in 1998.

In addition to two Scottish terriers named Barney and Miss Beazley, President George W. Bush had a black cat named India, nicknamed “Kitty.” India gets a good licking from Miss Beazley as Barney looks on in 2007. Paul Morse/White House Photo The three pets posed for a Valentine’s Day photo in 2007 in the Red Room of the White House.

The Bushes adopted India when their twin daughters were 9 years old. President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush’s cat India. Paul Morse/White House Photo India was named after the Texas Rangers player Rubén Sierra , who was nicknamed “El Indio.”

A shy cat, India often spent her time in the White House Library or hiding under beds. Miss Beazley (right) crosses paths with India (left) on the South Lawn at the White House. Jason Reed/Reuters India died in January 2009 shortly before the Bushes moved out of the White House. “India was a beloved member of the Bush family for almost two decades,” the Bush family said in a statement. “She will be greatly missed.”

In January, the Bidens announced that their highly anticipated cat, a 2-year-old tabby named Willow, had finally joined them at the White House. The Bidens have finally brought home a White House cat, a gray tabby named Willow. FLOTUS/Twitter The cat had been in foster care while their German shepherd Major underwent training to help acclimate him to cats, though he ultimately went to live with family friends in a “quieter environment.”

Willow will share the White House with the Bidens’ German shepherd puppy named Commander, whom they adopted in December. Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House. Erin Scott/The White House via AP The Bidens entered the White House with two German shepherds, Champ and Major. Champ died in June at age 13, and Major is living with a family friend after he had some trouble adjusting to life in the White House

Willow is named for Dr. Biden’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. Willow, the Bidens’ new White House cat. Erin Scott/White House “Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” the first lady’s spokesman Michael LaRosa told The New York Times’ Katie Rogers . “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”