White House Press Secretary Jay Carney Gets Blasted Over Benghazi

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney faced a fusillade of questions Friday about the administration’s response to the Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, amid new reports that show the White House scrubbed the official talking points about the tragic incident.



The questions stemmed from a new ABC News report, which reveals that in the days after the attacks, the White House and the State Department excessively edited the official talking points to remove all references to to the Al Qaeda-affiliated group Ansar al-Sharia, as well as to CIA warnings about jihadist terrorist threats in Benghazi prior to the attack.

Until now, the White House has claimed that those discredited talking points — which characterised the attacks as a spontaneous demonstration in response to an anti-Islamic video — were entirely crafted by the intelligence community based on their understanding of the attacks at the time.

Faced with questions about the new revelations, Carney stood by his initial claims that the talking points were written and edited by the intelligence community. He accused House Republicans of leaking the emails and of “politicizing” the Benghazi attacks.

