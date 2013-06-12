Just When You Thought Things Couldn't Get Any Worse, The White House Cancelled The Congressional Picnic

Members of Congress spent a day away from political divides on the White House’s South Lawn during the 2012 Congressional Picnic.

There will be no Congressional picnic at the White House this June. Maybe in September.



Now countless Senators and House Members will need to make alternate arrangements for their next meal, probably ones less sumptuous than the six different kinds of barbecue traditionally featured at the White House event.

A “source close to the situation” told The Hill that the delay is “schedule-related, not sequester-related,” unlike the decision to end White House tours earlier this year.

The message to picnic hopefuls, sent on Monday afternoon without an accompanying official announcement, was efficient, almost cold: “The White House Congressional Picnic for Members of Congress and their families will not take place in June this year. We are hopeful that we will be able to reschedule this event for September.”

The event has been a June staple during the Obama administration, allowing Congressional families to get to D.C. more easily. Last year the President, in casual khakis and blue striped button-down, thanked members of Congress for their sacrifices and heralded the day as a time for family relaxation and Congressional unity.

Of course, there hasn’t been much unity over the ensuing year. Maybe the White House is realising the picnic isn’t so useful.

When the White House canceled tours in March, Rep. Candice Miller (R.-Mich) demanded to know why the President hadn’t opted to cut the picnic or Congressional Christmas party instead. She’s gotten part of her wish. Anyone involved in planning the Christmas party should be nervous.

