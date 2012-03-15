This Is What Will Be Served At The Big UK-US Dinner At The White House Tonight

Beef Wellington

Guests are arriving at the White House for tonight’s big dinner between the Obamas and British Prime Minister David Cameron, plus a variety of other notables.While the wine being served with the meal is mysteriously being kept secret (Bloomberg suggests it might be a PR move), the full menu has been released.



For reference, the Bison Wellington is a play on the traditionally British Beef Wellington, which is a preparation of filet steak coated with pâté (often pâté de foie gras) and duxelles, which is then wrapped in puff pastry and baked.



First Course

Crisped Halibut with Potato Crust

Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Second Course

Spring Garden Lettuces,

Shallot Dressing, Shaved Breakfast Radish,

Cucumbers and Avocados

Main Course

Bison Wellington,

Red Wine Reduction, French Beans, Cipollini Onion

Dessert

Warm Meyer Lemon Steamed Pudding

with Idaho Huckleberry Sauce and Newtown Pippin Apples

An American wine will be paired with each course.

(h/t Politico)



