White House Calls Vivek Kundra's 1997 Theft Conviction 'Youthful Indiscretion'*

Should a crime committed 12 years ago stick with you forever?

That’s the question being asked of America’s CIO Vivek Kundra. Earlier this week, it surfaced Vivek pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanour theft (less than $300) back in 1997, when he was 22.

Nick Shapiro, White House spokesman, weighs in: “20 years ago, Vivek committed a youthful indiscretion. He performed community service and we are satisfied that he fully resolved the matter.” (1997 was 20 years ago?)

There’s also an ongoing FBI investigation into bribery and kickbacks at Vivek’s old office. “Mr. Kundra has been informed that he is neither a subject nor a target of the investigation,” the White House says.

Still no word on just what it is Vivek stole. Anyone?

Update: White House spokesman Nick Shapiro reached out to SAI to let us know the NYT ran an update to the story where they quoted him, changing the “20 years ago” quote to “thirteen years ago.”

Duly noted.

