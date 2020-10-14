The White House is embracing a 'herd immunity' strategy that would allow COVID-19 to spread freely, despite it being widely disputed by scientists

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump at a briefing with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (left) and coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas (right) in August 2020.

White House officials say the administration is warming to a controversial herd immunity strategy advocated in a document called the Great Barrington Declaration.

Under the strategy, those not particularly vulnerable to serious infections are allowed to live normally while the vulnerable are shielded.

The document is widely criticised by scientists, and emphatically rejected by the WHO, the UK government, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The White House is embracing a controversial “herd immunity” strategy, according to a briefing given by senior but anonymous officials.

The strategy would allow the disease to spread freely, in the belief that most of the population will develop a degree of immunity. It advocates shielding the more vulnerable to limit loss of life.

Two administration officials, who were not authorised to give their names, gave the briefing to media organisations including Business Insider.

They cited a controversial document, the Great Barrington Declaration, which was drawn up last week by Sunetra Gupta of Oxford University, Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, and Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University.

It has been signed by scientists and health experts across the world, but has also drawn widespread criticism from public health officials.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert on the White House coronavirus task force, takes an opposite view of the virus, urging drastic action to limit its spread.

The director of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Tuesday that a herd immunity approach was “scientifically and ethically problematic.”

The UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, attacked the Barrington declaration by name in parliament on Tuesday and said that it was based on flawed information.

UK broadcaster Sky News last week found that some of the signatories on the document, which is open allowing anyone to put their name to it in support, had used fake names, including ‘Dr. Person Fakename’ and ‘Dr. Johnny Bananas.’

The declaration argues that lockdown restrictions are having a devastating impact on public health, and should be immediately lifted for all but the most vulnerable.

Since its release last Thursday, the declaration has been criticised by other experts in an open letter, who say that there is no convincing evidence that high levels of immunity are achievable.

They noted that shielding the vulnerable has proven difficult, and that a much higher proportion of the population than the elderly are at risk of long-term complications from the disease.

Christina Pagel, director of University College London’s Clinical Operational Research Unit, on Twitter noted that the herd immunity approach is rejected by most of the world’s top public health bodies. Those advocating it, she said, are breaking with scientific consensus.

I can't even… Scientists aren't divided. There are maybe max 4 or 5 scientists pushing "let the young get it" in the media. On the other "side" are the CMO, CSO, NHS, BMA, WHO, ECDC, CDC, any pretty much any public health expert you care to name. https://t.co/qSZp72VmXo — Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) October 6, 2020

President Donald Trump has been accused throughout the pandemic of ignoring the advice of scientists and public health officials, rapidly pushing for the economy to re-open, hosting packed campaign events, and offering limited support for public health measures.

Olivia Troye, a former official on the White House coronavirus task force, claimed that the president’s approach is guided more by concern for reelection than concern for human life.

In May the Trump administration adopted a suppression strategy, advocating a series of stringent lockdown measures to slow the spread of the disease, after a study by experts at Imperial College London found that a failure to do so could result in the deaths of 2.2 million Americans.

In a recent shake-up Trump appointed Dr Scott Atlas, a Stanford expert in public health but not infectious diseases, as an adviser to the White House on the coronavirus.

In a recent interview with Business Insider Atlas claimed that he does not advocate herd immunity, after The Washington Post reported that this is the approach he had advised Trump to adopt.

The unnamed White House officials in the media briefing said the declaration vindicates Trump’s approach of shielding the vulnerable while allowing society to re-open.

Centres of Disease Control and Prevention figures show that 8 out of 10 who have died with COVID-19 in the US are over 65, or at the age at most risk from the disease who would be shielded under a herd immunity strategy.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Business Insider.

