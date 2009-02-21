White House Blasts Rick Santelli Over "The Rant"

Ok, we just changed our mind again. After getting tired of Santelli’s rant, we’re now back on his side after learning that the White House blasted him.



CBSNews: “I also think that it’s tremendously important that for people who rant on cable television – to be responsible and understand what it is they’re talking about. I feel assured that Mr. Santelli doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Gibbs said during the daily White House briefing for reporters, CBS News’ Mark Knoller reports.

The White House press secretary did not stop there. Knoller reports that Gibbs went on to criticise the objectivity of cable news reporting.

“If I hadn’t worked on the campaign but simply watched the cable news scorekeeping of the campaign – we lost virtually every day of the race….” he said.

Dear Robert Gibbs: Shove it. Telling reporters when they’re “being responsible” or when they’re being “objective” isn’t cool. This has shades of the Bush administration calling out the NYT for its aggressive reporting, which wasn’t cool then.

