White House Blasts Out Desperate Plea For Liberal Groups To 'Pack The Crowd' At Healthcare Rally

More signs of the furious healthcare trench warfare happening RIGHT NOW in Washington DC.



The White House jsut blasted out the following email to sympathetic political groups:

—-

REMINDER ALL – WE ARE LOOKING FOR A GREAT ATTENDANCE – PLEASE COMMUNICATE BACK TO ME WHO YOU ARE REACHING OUT TO/HOW MANY PEOPLE YOU EXPECT TO COME FROM YOUR CONSTITUENCY

Dear Friend –

Thank you for all of your help during this final push for health insurance reform.

As you may know, this Friday, March 19, 2010, as we draw even closer to health reform putting Americans in charge of their health care, President Obama will speak on the urgent need for reform in Fairfax, Virginia at George Mason University’s Patriot centre.

Doors open at 9:00AM EST and the event kicks off at 11:30AM. This event is free and open to the public and doors open at 9 AM. No tickets are required for this event.

The White House Office of Public Engagement urges you to share the information about this event with your organisation’s leaders and members in the DC/MD/VA area as well as with your friends and neighbours. PLEASE NOTE: this event is free and open to the public – NO TICKETS ARE REQUIRED. Please encourage folks to get to the site early to ensure admittance.

If you send this information out to your members please send us a copy of what you send and let me know how many people the information went to. We are also asking people to collect hard counts of attendees, if you have the ability to get information back from your members and leaders about attendance, please send us back that information as well.

Further information is available at www.whitehouse.gov/GMURemarks

You can also check out the event on Facebook at:

http://www.facebook.com/WhiteHouse?v=app_2392950137#!/event.php?eid=367623438109&ref=mf

EVENT LOCATION

The George Mason University Patriot centre

4500 Patriot Circle

Fairfax, VA 22030

Please let us know if you have any questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.