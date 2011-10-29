White House BLASTS Congressional Democrats For Making Obama Look Bad

Photo: AP

In a scathing critique of Congressional Democrats, White House Chief of Staff lumped them in with Republicans for making it hard for President Barack Obama to look like he is leading the nation.”On the domestic side, both Democrats and Republicans have really made it very difficult for the president to be anything like a chief executive,” Daley told POLITICO’s Roger Simon in an unusually candid interview. “This has led to a kind of frustration.”



An experienced hand at dealing with lawmakers (he twisted arms to pass NAFTA for Clinton in 1993), Daley should know better.

For a sense of how bad it may get, here is what Jim Manley, a former top aide to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, tweeted: “Bill Daley unplugged interview with Politico is brutal. I wonder if anyone in the dem leadership will return his calls from here on out.”

