A White House photographer snapped a photo of the press secretary's helpful notes — here's what we think they mean

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A photographer took a picture of the White House press secretary’s binder.

The binder was full of alphabetized notes.

Here’s what we think some of the tabs mean.

The press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is able to run through a marathon of different topics at a record-pace during the White House’s press briefings – sometimes moving so efficiently that inquiring minds from the press oftendefer=”defer”to their colleagues to ask their same question again.

McEnany, the fourth press secretary during Donald Trump’s presidency, averages roughly 20-30 minutes per briefing. That’s barely enough time to explain the Trump administration’s clear stance on “BLM,” let alone “CHINA.”

The questions sometimes require McEnany to consult her notes – a binder of topics ranging from “ABSURD” to “WINS.”

McEnany, just like her predecessors, has this binder full of (notes about) women, countries, government agencies, and other topics that pertain to US interests.

She can often be seen flipping through the alphabetized binder during her briefings, and a photographer from Reuters snapped these photos giving insight into what the White House plans to tell the press – or what they believe the press will ask.

Here are a few of the binder tabs and what we think they probably mean:

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

