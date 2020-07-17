A White House photographer snapped a photo of the press secretary's helpful notes — here's what we think they mean

- A photographer took a picture of the White House press secretary’s binder.
- The binder was full of alphabetized notes.
- Here’s what we think some of the tabs mean.
The press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is able to run through a marathon of different topics at a record-pace during the White House’s press briefings – sometimes moving so efficiently that inquiring minds from the press oftendefer=”defer”to their colleagues to ask their same question again.
McEnany, the fourth press secretary during Donald Trump’s presidency, averages roughly 20-30 minutes per briefing. That’s barely enough time to explain the Trump administration’s clear stance on “BLM,” let alone “CHINA.”
The questions sometimes require McEnany to consult her notes – a binder of topics ranging from “ABSURD” to “WINS.”
McEnany, just like her predecessors, has this binder full of (notes about) women, countries, government agencies, and other topics that pertain to US interests.
She can often be seen flipping through the alphabetized binder during her briefings, and a photographer from Reuters snapped these photos giving insight into what the White House plans to tell the press – or what they believe the press will ask.
Here are a few of the binder tabs and what we think they probably mean:
- ABSURD (?)
- FAUCI – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and one of the point people for the country’s response to COVID-19. Also rumoured to have incensed the White House.
- FLYNN – Likely Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.
- GOLF – Some presidents really enjoy the sport, including Trump.
- GOYA – The producers of canned goods and chocolate wafers. “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”
- HATCH – The Hatch Act. Some analysts claim Trump and the first daughter, Ivanka, violated ethics law by promoting Goya Foods on their social media.
- HATE – (?) But definitely not Goya.
- HOGAN – Possibly Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, who chided the Trump administration in a stunning op-ed: “Why didn’t Trump help my state with coronavirus testing?”
- KARL – Possibly ABC News’ chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. A habitual question-asker and book author.
- LIES – (?)
- MARY – Likely Mary Trump, the president’s niece who wrote a book about unflattering details in his family.
- MUELLER – The former special counsel in the Russia investigation and a popular scapegoat for the White House.
- OBAMA – The 44th President of the United States and another popular scapegoat for the White house.
- RUSSIA – The country in eastern Europe. Not really a scapegoat for the White House.
- WINS – (?)
