White House Backs Away From Biden's Advice To Stay Off The Subway

Vice President Joe Biden sounded the alarm today by saying he would tell family members to stay off planes and subways. Now Biden’s official spokespeople are trying to say that he didn’t really mean it.

“I would tell members of my family — and I have — I wouldn’t go anywhere in confined places now,” Biden said.

“I would not be, at this point, if they had another way of transportation, suggesting they ride the subway. So from my perspective, what it relates to is mitigation.”

That seems pretty straight forward. Whether it makes sense or not, we’ll let you decide. Biden is not a doctor, of course. But he is unsually honest, which is described in the nation’s capital as being “prone to gaffes.” Public health officials, other politicians and flacks are much less honest.

Witness the blatantly dishonest characterization of Biden’s comment from Biden’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Alexander.

“The advice he is giving family members is the same advice the administration is giving to all Americans: that they should avoid unnecessary air travel to and from Mexico,” she said. “If they are sick, they should avoid aeroplanes and other confined public spaces, such as subways. This is the advice the vice president has given family members who are travelling by commercial airline this week.”

Well, no. That’s not what he said. His advice was not confined to the already sick. It was about what he would tell his family members who are healthy. And what he said was avoid the subway.

So who do you believe: “gaffe prone” Biden or his flack?

