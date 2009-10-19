Brain-Dead White House: FOX News Isn't News--It's A Republican Propaganda Machine

It is almost inconceivable that a White House filled with such smart people could be so stupid, but the administration’s boneheaded attitude toward FOX continues.



Quick…what’s the fastest way to energize people who hate you?

That’s right! Ridicule them!

Of course FOX is right-wing. So what? Obama should make it his first stop on any media blitz, not his last. And Axelrod & Co. should wake up and reconsider this silly media strategy.

By ANN SANNER, Associated Press Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House advisers pledged on Sunday to book administration officials on Fox News despite claims by the president’s inner circle that the cable network is a GOP mouthpiece whose programming “is geared toward making money.”

Last week, White House communications director Anita Dunn said Fox News operates “almost as either the research arm or the communications arm of the Republican Party.” On Sunday, Rahm Emanuel, President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, said, “It is not a news organisation so much as it has a perspective.”

Fox News commentators Glenn Beck and Sean Hannity have been strong Obama critics, and Bill O’Reilly has taken tough looks at the administration. Obama avoided “Fox News Sunday” when he visited five Sunday morning news shows last month, and a recent White House blog post accused Beck of lying. Beck has called Obama a racist.

Karl Rove, a Fox News contributor and former White House adviser to President George W. Bush, said the Obama administration is trying to demonize Fox News for asking questions officials do not like. He compared Obama’s approach to that of President Richard Nixon, who included journalists on an “enemies list.”

“This is a White House engaging in its own version of the media enemies list,” Rove said. “And it’s unhelpful for the country and undignified for the president of the United States to so do.”

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” senior Obama adviser David Axelrod said Fox News shouldn’t be treated as a news organisation. “And the bigger thing is that other news organisations, like yours, ought not to treat them that way, and we’re not going to treat them that way,” he said.

Still, Axelrod said administration officials would appear on the channel. He shrugged off News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch’s remark to shareholders last Friday that since the White House began criticising Fox News commentators their ratings have risen.

“You know, I’m not concerned. Mr. Murdoch has a talent for making money, and I understand that their programming is geared toward making money,” Axelrod said. “The only argument Anita was making is that they’re not really a news station. … It’s not just their commentators, but a lot of their news programming. It’s really not news. It’s pushing a point of view.”

Emanuel appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Rove on “Fox News Sunday.”

