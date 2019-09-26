The White House accidentally sent talking points about Trump's call with the Ukrainian president to Democrats and frantically tried to recall the email

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, talks with Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, in the Oval Office.

The White House appears to have accidentally sent Democratic lawmakers and staffers an email containing GOP talking points about President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

Several reporters tweeted screenshots of the talking points sent to them on Wednesday by sources who said the documents were emailed to them in error.

Soon after, the White House sent a follow-up message attempting to recall the email.

“The real scandal here is that leaks about a second-hand account of the President’s confidential telephone call with a foreign leader triggered a media frenzy of false accusations against the President and forced the President to release the transcript,” the email with the talking points said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The White House appears to have accidentally sent House Democrats an email on Wednesday that contained Republican talking points about President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

Several reporters tweeted screenshots of the talking points sent to them by sources. Soon after, the White House attempted to recall the email.

A summary of the July call released by the White House on Wednesday showed that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden that concern Ukraine.

An intelligence official filed an unusual whistleblower complaint in August concerning the president’s dealings with Ukraine. But after the inspector general determined that the complaint was “credible” and “urgent,” Trump’s acting director of national intelligence refused to turn it over to Congress – a potentially illegal move.

In the talking points, the White House pointed fingers at the media, the whistleblower, and Democrats, accusing them of promoting “flat-out falsehoods” and triggering a “media frenzy.” The document included instructions to deny allegations that Trump’s conversation with Zelensky amounted to a quid pro quo.



Read more:

Trump just released a memo of his call with the Ukrainian president that led to an impeachment inquiry



“The real scandal here is that leaks about a second-hand account of the President’s confidential telephone call with a foreign leader triggered a media frenzy of false accusations against the President and forced the President to release the transcript,” the email with the talking points read.

Hmmm… The White House just sent its talking points on Ukraine to House Democrats. Here are some screenshots, per source. pic.twitter.com/VvNAaqKP3D — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 25, 2019

A source just sent me this: WH accidentally sent Dems their talking points on the Ukraine call and they’re now trying desperately to recall the email pic.twitter.com/3SvEoAFYWy — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 25, 2019

Here's a screenshot of the White House asking House Democrats to please disregard the talking points on Trump/Ukraine they just emailed them pic.twitter.com/55HgOESWyL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

A few Democratic lawmakers also tweeted the talking points. Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey called the political spin “complete Orwellian lies and toxic trash.”

The trump White House just accidentally sent our office their talking points for deflecting trump’s treachery. They’re complete Orwellian lies and toxic trash, but maybe you’d like to read them to appreciate their corruption! Hazmat ☢️ suit possibly required. pic.twitter.com/twcYGkcO7h — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 25, 2019

I would like to thank @WhiteHouse for sending me their talking points on how best to spin the disastrous Trump/Zelensky call in Trump’s favor. However, I will not be using their spin and will instead stick with the truth.

But thanks though. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 25, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.