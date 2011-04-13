You Can Buy An Imitation White House For $4.7 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Curbed

The White House has its very own twin tucked away on Towlston Road in McLean, Va.It took five years to design and build back in 1995 and now it is on the market for $4.65M. It includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an oval room, a Truman Balcony, an elevator, fourteen LAN lines, and 20-two skylights.



That totally beats the house that has eighteen skylights we talked about here. But, then again, it is the White House.

There’s a party room that can fit up to one hundred people which is plenty of room for all the interns to let it all out like they did back in the nineties. Oh, wait, maybe that’s a bad idea. Interns Gone Wild didn’t go so well the first time around.

