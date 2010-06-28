White House 10-Year Budget Projections, August 2009

Here are the White House’s 10-year budget deficit projections for the fiscal 2011 budget, which was released in August 2009.
The top line is the base-case scenario. The bottom three are better and worse scenarios.
Note that the deficit improves for a few years, then stops improving, then starts getting worse. Over the long-term, it gets downright terrifying.
Photo: Office Of Management And Budget
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.