White House 10-Year Budget Projections, August 2009

Here are the White House’s 10-year budget deficit projections for the fiscal 2011 budget, which was released in August 2009.



The top line is the base-case scenario. The bottom three are better and worse scenarios.

Note that the deficit improves for a few years, then stops improving, then starts getting worse. Over the long-term, it gets downright terrifying.

Photo: Office Of Management And Budget

