Inside the world of 'white hat' hackers as they test the limits of the US power grid

A power company in the Midwest hired a group of white hat hackers known as RedTeam Security to test its defences. We followed them around for 3 days, as they attempted to break into buildings and hack into its network, with the goal of gaining full access. And it was all much easier than you might think. Based on our experiences, it would seem that power companies need to step up their game in the fight against cyber attackers or it could be “lights out.”
Produced by Chris Snyder and Paul Szoldra
Follow TI: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.