What that white gunk on your salmon actually is - and how to prevent it

Many people believe that the white gunk on cooked salmon is fat. However, it’s actually a soluble protein called albumin that is also in egg whites. Having too much of it on your salmon could mean that it’s overcooked. You can easily minimise it by soaking your fish in a brine solution for 10 minutes prior to cooking.

