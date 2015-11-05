Yale allegedly had a 'white girls only' frat party

Several students claim that women of colour were turned away from a Halloween party at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on Yale University’s campus.

“A group of girls came up who were predominantly black and Hispanic. He [the bouncer] held his hand up to their faces and said, ‘No, we’re only looking for white girls,'” Sofia Petros-Gouin told the Washington Post.

Since then, several more stories alleging racist behaviour from members of Yale’s SAE chapter have surfaced, as well as corroboration for only white girls having been let into the Halloween party.

Members of the fraternity claim that this was not the case. One unidentified fraternity brother told the Washington Post that they turned people away after the party had reached capacity, and that one woman, who wasn’t let in for this reason, said, “It’s because I’m black, isn’t it.”

The national chapter of the fraternity is investigating the incident.

This is not the first time Sigma Alpha Epsilon has come under fire for racism. Last spring, a video of the Oklahoma University chapter surfaced that showed members singing a racist chant on a bus.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

