White Collar Workers Will Be Stimulus Losers

Shovel-ready infrastructure projects are great if you’re skilled with a shovel (or a jackhammer), but what if you spend all day in front of a keyboard, manipulating a spreadsheet? Probably not much. A new study from Oxford Analytica says middle-class professionals will end up on the crap end of the spending:



Research Recap quotes from the piece:

“While New Deal-inspired infrastructure spending will help to reduce unemployment among blue collar workers, and redress decades of underinvestment in public works, it leaves one major challenge unaddressed: unemployed middle-class professionals. Most of these individuals have had little experience of unemployment, and may face significant challenges in retraining. New Deal-model retraining programmes are unlikely to help them.”

