White Collar Workers Swarm Amusement Park Looking For Minimum Wage Jobs

Theme parks are being flooded with applications from job seekers, as unemployed mortgage agents, sales clerks and construction workers who can’t find work elsewhere seek temporary positions that often pay little more than minimum wage.

A job fair at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia last weekend drew 1,600 people — in the rain. Universal Studios Hollywood took in more than 1,100 job applications on just one day last month.

Disneyland in Anaheim and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park have received so many job applications that they put off plans to hold jobs fairs this year.



Read the whole story at LA Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.