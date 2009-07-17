Top 10 White-Collar Criminals in Jail

Bernie Madoff is not the only one who is doing time – a lot of time, 150-years to be exact – for defrauding and embezzling his clients’ cash. Remember Enron and HealthSouth executives. They are also members of Club Fed in facilities all over the the country.

Some of them are coming back into the real world soon, but many of them must be bored of counting how many decades they have left in the slammer. So along with details about their prison stays, we’ve included their contact information, if you decide to drop them a line.

Edwin Edwards Jail: Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana. Release Date: July 6, 2011 Crime: Former four-term Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, 81, was convicted on racketeering charges for manipulating the lincensing of Louisiana riverboat casinos Prisoner Number: 03128-095 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FDC OAKDALE

FEDERAL DETENTION centre

P.O. BOX 5010

OAKDALE, LA 71463 Photo: CBS Jack Abramoff Jail: Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland. Release Date: Dec. 1, 2011 Crime: Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff, 50, pleaded guilty to defrauding Indian tribes, which were his lobbying clients, and corruption of public officials. Prisoner Number: 27593-112 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FCI CUMBERLAND

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

P.O. BOX 1000

CUMBERLAND, MD 21501 Andrew Fastow Jail: Administrative Maximum (ADX) facility in Florence, Colorado Release Date: Dec. 17, 2011 Crime: Former Enron CFO Andrew Fastow, 47, pleaded guilty to fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, which tried to to conceal the company's massive losses. He was also ordered to forfeit $23.8 million in family assets. Prisoner Number: 14343-179 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

USP FLORENCE ADMAX**

U.S. PENITENTIARY

PO BOX 8500

FLORENCE, CO 81226 Jail: United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona Release Date: June 4, 2013 Crime: California's Republican Rep. Randall 'Duke' Cunningham, 67, received $2.4 million in bribes from military contractors and evaded more than $1 million in taxes. Prison Number: 94405-198 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FCI TUCSON

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

P.O. BOX 23811

TUCSON, AZ 85734 Richard Scrushy Jail: U.S. Penitentiary in Beaumont, Texas Release Date: June 8, 2013 Crime: Former HealthSouth Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Scrushy, 56, was found guilty of bribery and mail fraud for his participation in a scheme to pay $500,000 bribes in return for a spot on a state regulatory panel. Prisoner Number: 24463-001 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

USP BEAUMONT*

U.S. PENITENTIARY

P. O. BOX 26030

BEAUMONT, TX 77720 Joseph Nacchio Jail: The Federal Correctional Institution -- Schuylkill in Minersville, Pennsylvania Release Date: July 4, 2014 Crime: Former Qwest CEO Joseph Nacchio, 60, was convicted of 19 counts of insider trading, and was ordered to pay a $19 million fine and forfeit $52 million he gained in illegal stock sales. Prisoner Number: 33973-013 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FCI SCHUYLKILL

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

P.O. BOX 759

MINERSVILLE, PA 17954 John and Timothy Rigas Jail: Butner Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina. Crime: John Rigas, 83 -- the founder of cable television company Adelphia Communications, was convicted on charges of bank, wire, and securities fraud. Rigas and his sons, who also ran the company, embezzled $2.3 billion in liabilities from corporate investors and used corporation funds as their personal funds.

John's Relase Date: Jan. 23, 2018 One of John Rigas's sons, former Adelphia CFO Timothy Rigas, 53, was convicted of the same charges. Timothy's Relase Date: June 3, 2022 John's Prisoner Number: 53983-054

Timothy's Prisoner Number: 53982-054 Write To Them:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FCI BUTNER LOW

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

P.O. BOX 999

BUTNER, NC 27509 Jeffrey Skilling Jail: The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) -- Englewood in Littleton, Colorado Relase Date: February 21, 2028 Crime: Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, 55, was convicted on counts of fraud, insider trading, and other crimes related to the collapse of Enron. He sold almost $60 million of his stake in the company with inside information of Enron's impending bankruptcy, according to the prosecution. Skilling is currently awaiting a re-sentencing hearing. Prisoner Number: 29296-179 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FCI ENGLEWOOD

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

9595 WEST QUINCY AVENUE

LITTLETON, CO 80123 Bernard Ebbers Jail: Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale, Louisiana Relase Date: July 4, 2028 Crime: Former WorldCom CEO Bernard Ebbers, 67, was convicted of false financial reporting, and defrauding investors out of $11 billion. Prisoner Number: 56022-054 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FCI OAKDALE

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

P.O. BOX 5000

OAKDALE, LA 71463 Bernard Madoff Jail: Butner Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina Release Date: November 14, 2139 Crime: Bernie Madoff, 71, was sentenced to 150 years in prison after admitting to scamming thousands of investors out of billions of dollars in a Ponzi Scheme. Prisoner Number: 61727-054 Write To Him:

INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER

FCI BUTNER MEDIUM I

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

