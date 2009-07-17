Top 10 White-Collar Criminals in Jail

Bernie Madoff is not the only one who is doing time – a lot of time, 150-years to be exact – for defrauding and embezzling his clients’ cash. Remember Enron and HealthSouth executives. They are also members of Club Fed in facilities all over the the country.
Some of them are coming back into the real world soon, but many of them must be bored of counting how many decades they have left in the slammer. So along with details about their prison stays, we’ve included their contact information, if you decide to drop them a line.
Jail: Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisiana.
Release Date: July 6, 2011
Crime: Former four-term Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, 81, was convicted on racketeering charges for manipulating the lincensing of Louisiana riverboat casinos
Prisoner Number: 03128-095
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FDC OAKDALE
FEDERAL DETENTION centre
P.O. BOX 5010
OAKDALE, LA 71463
Photo: CBS
Jail: Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland.
Release Date: Dec. 1, 2011
Crime: Republican lobbyist Jack Abramoff, 50, pleaded guilty to defrauding Indian tribes, which were his lobbying clients, and corruption of public officials.
Prisoner Number: 27593-112
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FCI CUMBERLAND
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 1000
CUMBERLAND, MD 21501
Jail: Administrative Maximum (ADX) facility in Florence, Colorado
Release Date: Dec. 17, 2011
Crime: Former Enron CFO Andrew Fastow, 47, pleaded guilty to fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, which tried to to conceal the company's massive losses. He was also ordered to forfeit $23.8 million in family assets.
Prisoner Number: 14343-179
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
USP FLORENCE ADMAX**
U.S. PENITENTIARY
PO BOX 8500
FLORENCE, CO 81226
Jail: United States Penitentiary in Tucson, Arizona
Release Date: June 4, 2013
Crime: California's Republican Rep. Randall 'Duke' Cunningham, 67, received $2.4 million in bribes from military contractors and evaded more than $1 million in taxes.
Prison Number: 94405-198
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FCI TUCSON
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 23811
TUCSON, AZ 85734
Jail: U.S. Penitentiary in Beaumont, Texas
Release Date: June 8, 2013
Crime: Former HealthSouth Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Scrushy, 56, was found guilty of bribery and mail fraud for his participation in a scheme to pay $500,000 bribes in return for a spot on a state regulatory panel.
Prisoner Number: 24463-001
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
USP BEAUMONT*
U.S. PENITENTIARY
P. O. BOX 26030
BEAUMONT, TX 77720
Jail: The Federal Correctional Institution -- Schuylkill in Minersville, Pennsylvania
Release Date: July 4, 2014
Crime: Former Qwest CEO Joseph Nacchio, 60, was convicted of 19 counts of insider trading, and was ordered to pay a $19 million fine and forfeit $52 million he gained in illegal stock sales.
Prisoner Number: 33973-013
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FCI SCHUYLKILL
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 759
MINERSVILLE, PA 17954
Jail: Butner Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina.
Crime: John Rigas, 83 -- the founder of cable television company Adelphia Communications, was convicted on charges of bank, wire, and securities fraud. Rigas and his sons, who also ran the company, embezzled $2.3 billion in liabilities from corporate investors and used corporation funds as their personal funds.
John's Relase Date: Jan. 23, 2018
One of John Rigas's sons, former Adelphia CFO Timothy Rigas, 53, was convicted of the same charges. Timothy's Relase Date: June 3, 2022
John's Prisoner Number: 53983-054
Timothy's Prisoner Number: 53982-054
Write To Them:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FCI BUTNER LOW
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 999
BUTNER, NC 27509
Jail: The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) -- Englewood in Littleton, Colorado
Relase Date: February 21, 2028
Crime: Former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, 55, was convicted on counts of fraud, insider trading, and other crimes related to the collapse of Enron. He sold almost $60 million of his stake in the company with inside information of Enron's impending bankruptcy, according to the prosecution. Skilling is currently awaiting a re-sentencing hearing.
Prisoner Number: 29296-179
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FCI ENGLEWOOD
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
9595 WEST QUINCY AVENUE
LITTLETON, CO 80123
Jail: Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale, Louisiana
Relase Date: July 4, 2028
Crime: Former WorldCom CEO Bernard Ebbers, 67, was convicted of false financial reporting, and defrauding investors out of $11 billion.
Prisoner Number: 56022-054
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FCI OAKDALE
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 5000
OAKDALE, LA 71463
Jail: Butner Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina
Release Date: November 14, 2139
Crime: Bernie Madoff, 71, was sentenced to 150 years in prison after admitting to scamming thousands of investors out of billions of dollars in a Ponzi Scheme.
Prisoner Number: 61727-054
Write To Him:
INMATE NAME & REGISTER NUMBER
FCI BUTNER MEDIUM I
FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
P.O. BOX 1000
BUTNER, NC 27509
