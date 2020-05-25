Cult favourite US hard seltzer brand White Claw is coming to Australia, following a licensing deal with Lion

White Claw

Popular hard seltzer brand White Claw is coming to Australia.

Beverage company Lion partnered with White Claw producer Mark Anthony Brands International.

Lion will import, distribute and market the brand in Australia.

Lion, which owns numerous beverage brands including XXXX, Tooheys and Hahn, has partnered with Mark Anthony Brands International to sell White Claw Hard Seltzer in Australia. Under the deal, Lion will import, market and exclusively distribute White Claw in Australia.

The brand is hugely popular in the US – achieving cult success, especially with younger consumers – after first launching in 2016, accounting for nearly 60% of the seltzer market share. In 2019, Business Insider reported that White Claw was being grabbed off the shelves so fast, its manufacturer had a hard time keeping up.

“We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw senior vice president of marketing told Business Insider at the time.

White Claw is marketed as having 100 calories, 2g carbs and 5% alcohol by volume. It’s made of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base, and fruit flavour.

Lion will start with distributing three flavours – White Claw Mango, White Claw Natural Lime and White Claw Ruby Grapefruit – with others to come.

Mark Anthony Brands International CEO Davin Nugent said in a statement it is excited to be working with Lion as it enters into the emerging seltzer category in Australia.

“Making the decision to come here was an easy one, as consumers familiar with the brand in America have made sure to have their voices heard on our social media channels, demanding we bring White Claw to Aussie shores,” he said.

Lion Australia Managing Director James Brindley emphasised White Claw’s popularity.

“Despite the fact the product has not actually been available in Australia up until now, it has well and truly earned its place in popular culture and is the market leader globally in this exciting new category,” he said in a statement. “It is the most sought-after beverage brand in the world right now.”

Brindley added that it was a “natural fit” for the company’s range of beverages as it taps into the low calorie and low sugar trends.

“We believe the seltzer category represents a significant growth opportunity for Lion over the coming years and we are looking forward to bringing the biggest seltzer brand in the world to Australia,” he said.

