Here's Where You're Most Likely To Get A White Christmas In The US

Most of America is unlikely to see a white Christmas.

Jed Kolko, chief economist at real estate site Trulia, posted a map showing the historical likelihood of a white Christmas in each US county between 1980 and 2013 based on data from the National Climatic Data Center.

Snowfall around Christmas is most common in the northern parts of the US, but areas where a white Christmas is most likely tend to be less populated than the less snowy southern states and coasts.

“Measured by land area, an impressive 40 per cent of the U.S. has a better than 50-50 chance of having a white Christmas — 30 per cent if we exclude big, snowy Alaska. But just 19% of households live in those wintry regions,” Kolko wrote.

