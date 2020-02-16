I dined alone at White Castle for Valentine's Day, and saw why it's the most popular event in the country on the holiday

Irene Jiang/Business Insider This year, over 30,000 people dined at White Castle for Valentine’s Day.

White Castle is home of the most popular Valentine’s Day dinner event in America.

This year, over 30,000 people celebrated the holiday at White Castle, and I was one of them.

I went to my local White Castle for a solo dinner, and I was impressed by how much pride the employees take in making the event happen. I also stuffed myself with sliders, chicken rings, and other fried things.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

White Castle is the home of steamed sliders, fictional stoner heroes, and the biggest, most popular Valentine’s Day event in the country.

On Valentine’s Day, hundreds of White Castles across America turned into sit-down restaurants decked out in plastic hearts, pink balloons and red tablecloths. Guests with reservations are handed paper menus, seated at tables, and brought sliders and shakes by employees.

Friday marked the event’s 29th year, and every year, it gets a little bigger. This year, over 30,000 people dined at hundreds of White Castles for Valentine’s Day, according to a press release emailed to Business Insider.

So what compels thousands of Americans to spend their special day over plastic platters of sliders and chicken rings?

In the Business Insider spirit, I went to the White Castle in Bushwick, New York to find out and enjoy a romantic dinner by myself. Here’s what it was like.

My local White Castle sits just steps away from the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

The windows were covered in red draping, and the front door was closed, a sign directing guests to the side door.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I entered through the side door, where I was greeted by a hostess at the podium.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But before I was taken to my table, White Castle had set up a date for me with the general manager of this location, Tanisha Dawkins.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Dawkins said that reservations for her White Castle’s event this year doubled since last year, from 25 to 59.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle general manager Tanisha Dawkins.

Manager Maria Vasquez, who has worked at White Castle since 2000, said that the same people come back every year along with new faces. She knows many of the couples by name.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle employees pose for a group photo. Maria Vasquez stands on the far left.

I was led to my seat by employee Elysia “Elly” Vega, a high school senior. It was her first time working at White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle employee Elysia ‘Elly’ Vasquez.

I asked Elly to help me pick out some fan favourites from the menu. She recommended the chicken rings and loaded fries. I ordered as much as I thought I could eat.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I felt for Elly because we had something in common: it was my first White Castle Valentine’s Day event, too.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

But Amanda and Karl, the couple next to me, were no newbies. This was their fourth Valentine’s Day at White Castle. Amanda had read about the event in the news and had loved “the absurdity of it,’ she told me. “We wanted to do something that was silly and unusual.”

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

For them, going to White Castle feels like a treat. “We don’t come here any other day of the year, just Valentine’s Day,” Amanda told me.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Like Karl and Amanda, I don’t usually eat at White Castle. So when Elly came out with a tray of sliders and sides, I was eager to dig in.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

She brought out one of each kind of sauce and a dozen packs of honey mustard.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

My Valentine’s Day dinner: six-piece chicken rings ($US2.79), 3-piece mozzarella sticks ($US2.29), loaded fries ($US3.29), a cheese slider ($US1.00), an Impossible slider ($US1.99), a chicken and waffles slider ($US2.69), and a gooey butter cake ($US1.19).

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I started with the chicken rings, which Dawkins had told me were her favourite menu item.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

OK, whose idea was it to put chicken into a ring shape? Harold or Kumar?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Soft and savoury, they were like flattened chicken nuggets. But I was surprised by how well they went with the sauce.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Next, I went for some mozz sticks, which Vasquez had named her favourite menu item.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I’d eaten a lot of mozz sticks in the last week. But here I was, dipping a fast-food cheese finger into a dip cup of marinara.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

And I was loving it. The thick seasoned breading made for a crunchy bite.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

And while the cheese inside wasn’t the most elastic, it was perfectly satisfactory.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I felt bad for neglecting my quickly-cooling fries for so long. They were next.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

The fries themselves were nothing to write home about. (Crinkle cut, really?) But the creamy, cheesy sauce made it easy to down forkful after forkful.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

How often do I go to White Castle? About once a year. So I let myself go HAM.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Finally, it was time to turn my attention to the three sliders steaming in their containers.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I started with the classic, the OG, the timeless slider with cheese.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Eating one is like biting down into a buttery, beefy cloud. The softness is cut with pickle slices, ketchup, and diced onions.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

They went down so easy I felt like I could easily demolish a bagful.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Next up was the Impossible Slider. White Castle was the first fast-food chain to release a plant-based burger nationwide.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

The Impossible Slider is almost twice as thick and twice as dense as the original slider.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.



Read more:

Plant-based ‘meat’ is conquering fast food. Here’s where you can get meat substitutes like the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Taco.



But even though I’m usually an Impossible lover, I was not impressed. The slider didn’t taste anything close to the original. The patty just tasted kind of charred.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I had to try a breakfast food and a chicken sandwich while I was here, so I killed two genres with one menu item: the chicken and waffles slider.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

For some reason, I hadn’t expected the waffles to be the bun.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Although I was excited for this one, this proved to be a form over function kind of experience.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Both chicken and waffle were soft. Where’s the crunch?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

After sampling everything on my plates, I asked for my dessert. It was like a real restaurant! Kind of.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I found myself snacking on the chicken rings as I waited, even though I was trying to save room. I ended up mostly polishing them off.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

All of the sauces were great. I think I’ve figured out White Castle: meaty or cheesy fried thing + sauce = profit.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I was stuffed by the time my gooey butter cake on a stick arrived. I was grateful that I’d eaten a salad for lunch.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

The butter cake was not gooey, but Elly had told me that this was her favourite dessert. And Elly would never lead me astray. Would she?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

She really wouldn’t. This was unbelievably good: dense and sweet, it tasted like marshmallows and butter.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I’d told myself I’d only eat half, but I nibbled it down to the stick.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Finally, when I was ready, Elly came out with a check hand-scribbled on a slip of paper. I gave her my credit card. Like at a real restaurant!

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

I felt guilty for wasting so much food. But the person I’d have shared this meal with lives across the country. Seeing other couples dine together, I found myself missing him.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

For now, I was thankful I got to spend Valentine’s Day with Elly and the other staff at this White Castle. Full of sliders and longing, I was ready for a long walk home in the cold.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider White Castle on Valentine’s Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.