One Day A Year, White Castle Restaurants Turn Into 'Love Castles'

William Wei
classy couple spending valentines day at white castle

Photo: White Castle

This Valentine’s Day, White Castle restaurants across the nation are converting into “Love Castles.”Slider enthusiasts can enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner at the fast food joint, which will have full table-side service on the Hallmark holiday.

Complete with red table cloths, flowers, candles, and balloons, White Castle is really kicking it up a notch with its Valentine’s Day decor.

If you want to be surrounded by the intoxicating aromas of sliders and fries on Valentine’s Day, though, you need to call ahead because reservations are mandatory.

In the meantime, take a look at what White Castle looks like on Valentine’s Day.

This is what a White Castle looks like on the outside...

... and this is what it looks like on the inside on Valentine's Day.

Some people dress up for the occasion...

... while others just come for the food.

Here's a happy couple enjoying some Valentine's sliders.

And here's another couple exchanging gifts.

An a cappella quartet provided the entertainment at this White Castle location.

Here's a side-by-side look of a regular White Castle vs. a 'Love Castle.'

