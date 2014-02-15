White Castle Turns Into A Romantic 'Love Castle' For Valentine's Day

Every Valentine’s Day, White Castlerestaurants across the nation turn into “Love Castles.”

Slider enthusiasts can enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner at the fast food joint, which will have full table-side service on the Hallmark holiday.

Complete with red table cloths, flowers, candles, and balloons, White Castle is really kicking it up a notch with its Valentine’s Day decor.

If you want to be surrounded by the intoxicating aromas of sliders and fries on Valentine’s Day, though, you need to call ahead because reservations are mandatory.

