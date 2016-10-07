White Castle really is the hottest late-night food destination, data shows

Harold and Kumar once famously declared: “No matter what, we are not ending this night without White Castle in our stomachs.”

It turns out they aren’t the only ones craving mini burgers late at night.

Among 24-hour fast food restaurants, White Castle gets by far the highest share of its traffic from 10 PM to 4 AM, according to Foursquare and Swarm data. The Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic chain gets 21.5% of all of its visitors during those late-night hours. Jack in the Box was second at 17% followed by Taco Bell at 14.8%.

The mini burger joint became a famous late-night destination after stoner comedy “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.