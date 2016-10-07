The internet can't decide whether this purse is white or blue

A new online colour controversy has Twitter users in a heated debate, but this time it involves a purse instead of a dress. A woman named Taylor Corso uploaded a picture of her new Kate Spade bag and it quickly erupted into a battle over whether it was actually white or blue. She eventually confirmed the colour in a separate tweet, but that doesn’t seem to have convinced people of the truth. Take a look and decide for yourself.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.