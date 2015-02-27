People are freaking out over this dress: white and gold or black and blue? You decide...

This photo of a dress is tearing the internet community apart, as people debate what colour the dress actually is.

Some people see white and gold while others swear it’s black and blue.

It comes down to the old question: “is the blue you see, the blue I see?”

Science says when light hits an object it absorbs some of the light and reflects the rest of it. These wavelengths then hit the light-sensitive retina of the eye, the cone of the eye to determine what colour they see.

According to Livescience 64% of people respond strongly to red light, while about a third respond strongest to green light and another 2% to blue light – hence why people see different colours.

So there you have it, #dressgate solved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.