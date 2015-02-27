The internet is losing its composure over this dress that might be white and gold or black and blue

There is a dress that might be black and blue or white and gold.

It started on this Tumblr page here, where a user posted this dress with the caption, “guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree and we are freaking the f**k out.”

Here’s the dress.

And people on Twitter are completely freaking out whether this dress is blue and black or white and gold. (Note: some of the embedded tweets contain NSFW language.)

folks i do colours for a living and that dress is blue and black. the yellowish lighting is making the black part look sorta gold.

— Bobby McKenna (@bobby) February 27, 2015

The dress is white and gold an I feel physically ill.

— Tom Ley (@ToLey88) February 27, 2015

CORRECT RT @notsalome: The dress is medium blue with black lace, get your eyes checked.

— Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) February 27, 2015

Is the dress prettier when you see it as white and gold? I don’t understand what’s happening

— Maureen O’Connor (@maureenoco) February 27, 2015

Anyone who disagrees, I’m at 37th and Madison, come fight me. #TheDress pic.twitter.com/8dwglnP672

— Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) February 27, 2015

Mindy Kaling has also chimed in.

IT’S A BLUE AND BLACK DRESS! ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME

— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 27, 2015

And so has Ellen DeGenres.

the dress is gonna start world war 3

— Ellen DeGenres (@TheElIIenShow) February 27, 2015

And BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith.

My daughter thinks it’s blue and green and we are headed to the ER

— Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) February 27, 2015

And New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac.

holy god the dress just changed colours on me

— ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) February 27, 2015

And of course, Denny’s.

*stops furiously scribbling amidst dozens of coffee cups*there is no dress. it is not the dress that changes colours, it is only yourself.

— Denny’s (@DennysDiner) February 27, 2015

Naturally, the debate surrounding the dress includes the Illuminati.

what if the illuminati is trying to distract us from something they’re doing rn with #TheDress pic.twitter.com/iw4w9Trkvy

— Twazanga Mugala (@ASvPDuke) February 27, 2015

THE ILLUMINATI CONDUCTED THIS WHOLE DRESS SITUATION TO REPLACE OBAMA WITH A LIZARD WITHOUT BEING NOTICED #whiteandgold

— STOP THE ILLUMINATI (@Illuminati_Stop) February 27, 2015

And the llamas that were loose in Arizona earlier today.

I wish I had the skillz to photoshop that dress onto a llama.

— Lindsey Turrentine (@lturrentine) February 27, 2015

And amid all this, there might be an explanation here.

An explanation why you see this dress as blue and black or white and gold. pic.twitter.com/ayXpqavC9B

— Andy Rexford (@andyrexford) February 27, 2015

What do you think?

