The internet is losing its composure over this dress that might be white and gold or black and blue

Myles Udland

There is a dress that might be black and blue or white and gold. 

It started on this Tumblr page here, where a user posted this dress with the caption, “guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree and we are freaking the f**k out.”

Here’s the dress.

DressTumblr/Swiked

And people on Twitter are completely freaking out whether this dress is blue and black or white and gold. (Note: some of the embedded tweets contain NSFW language.)

Mindy Kaling has also chimed in.

And so has Ellen DeGenres.

And BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith.

 And New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac.

And of course, Denny’s.

Naturally, the debate surrounding the dress includes the Illuminati.

And the llamas that were loose in Arizona earlier today.  

And amid all this, there might be an explanation here. 

 What do you think?

NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.