The internet is losing its composure over this dress that might be white and gold or black and blue

There is a dress that might be black and blue or white and gold.
It started on this Tumblr page here, where a user posted this dress with the caption, “guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree and we are freaking the f**k out.”
Here’s the dress.
And people on Twitter are completely freaking out whether this dress is blue and black or white and gold. (Note: some of the embedded tweets contain NSFW language.)
folks i do colours for a living and that dress is blue and black. the yellowish lighting is making the black part look sorta gold.
— Bobby McKenna (@bobby) February 27, 2015
The dress is white and gold an I feel physically ill.
— Tom Ley (@ToLey88) February 27, 2015
CORRECT RT @notsalome: The dress is medium blue with black lace, get your eyes checked.
— Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) February 27, 2015
Is the dress prettier when you see it as white and gold? I don’t understand what’s happening
— Maureen O’Connor (@maureenoco) February 27, 2015
Anyone who disagrees, I’m at 37th and Madison, come fight me. #TheDress pic.twitter.com/8dwglnP672
— Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) February 27, 2015
Mindy Kaling has also chimed in.
IT’S A BLUE AND BLACK DRESS! ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 27, 2015
And so has Ellen DeGenres.
the dress is gonna start world war 3
— Ellen DeGenres (@TheElIIenShow) February 27, 2015
And BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith.
My daughter thinks it’s blue and green and we are headed to the ER
— Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) February 27, 2015
And New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac.
holy god the dress just changed colours on me
— ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) February 27, 2015
And of course, Denny’s.
*stops furiously scribbling amidst dozens of coffee cups*there is no dress. it is not the dress that changes colours, it is only yourself.
— Denny’s (@DennysDiner) February 27, 2015
Naturally, the debate surrounding the dress includes the Illuminati.
what if the illuminati is trying to distract us from something they’re doing rn with #TheDress pic.twitter.com/iw4w9Trkvy
— Twazanga Mugala (@ASvPDuke) February 27, 2015
THE ILLUMINATI CONDUCTED THIS WHOLE DRESS SITUATION TO REPLACE OBAMA WITH A LIZARD WITHOUT BEING NOTICED #whiteandgold
— STOP THE ILLUMINATI (@Illuminati_Stop) February 27, 2015
And the llamas that were loose in Arizona earlier today.
I wish I had the skillz to photoshop that dress onto a llama.
— Lindsey Turrentine (@lturrentine) February 27, 2015
And amid all this, there might be an explanation here.
An explanation why you see this dress as blue and black or white and gold. pic.twitter.com/ayXpqavC9B
— Andy Rexford (@andyrexford) February 27, 2015
What do you think?
