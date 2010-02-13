White & Case Shuffles Partners To Fill Gaps

White & Case was left with some looming spaces in their international practices after Latham performed a partner raid in the last weeks.



While the firm will certainly have to make some bigger changes to secure their London finance practice, which lost six partners including co-head Chris Kandel, they are relocating partners in the meantime.

According to Am Law Daily, Eric Berg, the global head of finance based in New York, will spend half his time in London and newly-minted Partner Jake Mincemoyer has moved permanently.

Am Law: Commenting on the departures and the steps the firm has taken in response, Philip Stopford, the head of project finance in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa says: “It’s a hit but in the short-term we’ve moved people and going forward our client base remains strong.”

