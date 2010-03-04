White & Case Reverses Course And Hires A Partner

There’s been lots of online ink devoted to White & Case defections over the last six months. At last count, the total tally was 24.



But according to Legalweek, it is adding Chris Pilkington, formerly of Skadden, to its restructuring practice in London in April.

Pilkington is the second hire for the firm since the exits started last year. Brenda Dieck was added to its roster in December.

Legalweek: The timeliness of Pilkington’s hire will not go unnoticed, as White & Case has been looking to rebuild after four banking and capital markets partners and two energy and infrastructure partners left for US rival Latham & Watkins at the end of January.

At this point, it’s hard not to wonder if the shift of partners wasn’t part of the plan all along.

