White & Case Loses More Partners

Today brings news of eight more partners packing up their offices at White & Case for ostensibly greener pastures.



The international corporate and finance partners are heading to Lathan locations in Abu Dhabi, New York, Riyadh and London, reports Legal Week.

The White & Case attrition has become typical. Last week, four other partners left for Latham, including the Chris Kandel, the co-head of the London banking practice. In October, partner Jonathan Bloom left for Ropes & grey. In August four partners left—one for Ashurst and three to Greenberg Traurig in London.

The downturn caused partner exits in biglaw firms across the board as they sought greener pastures in the form of more stability, and White & Case is just another an example of a firm losing talent. White & Case laid off 70 associates in 2008 and paired another round of pink slips for 400 staff and associates last year with a memo hinting that partners were next.

