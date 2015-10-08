The latest big advertising campaign on Wall Street is targeting whistleblowers

“If you see something, do something.”

Those are the words emblazoned on a new advertising campaign in downtown New York right now.

Whistleblow Wall Street launched the ad blitz in the hope of finding bank employees, clients or other tipsters willing to drop the dime on their boss to expose wrongdoing in the banking industry.

Martin Kirk, a director of The Rules, a think tank focused on inequality, is teaming with nonprofits The Other 98% and the Government Accountability Project to establish what he calls “a clearinghouse” that acts as a conduit to get witnesses before lawyers and grand juries.

For Wall Street, the nonprofit campaign comes at what may be a critical time. Earlier this year, professionals on Wall Street responded to an industry survey by saying they are, as a whole, more willing to break the law to make more money than they were about two years earlier.

“We’re trying to tip the balance back the other way,” Kirk told Business Insider.

Tipsters can initiate the process via Whistleblow Wall Street’s website, which helps bridge the gap between the whistleblowers and lawyers at the Government Accountability Project.

The Government Accountability Project will then act as a conduit between finance sector employees and investigators. Kirk stressed that the newly-formed website and its partners take every precaution to protect users’ identities.

Right now, Whistleblow Wall Street is most visible in New York. For all of October, they have plastered 10 ads downtown telling financial services sector professionals it’s time to turn the tables on criminals.

But Whistleblow Wall Street isn’t only focused on New York. It also has personnel dishing out leaflets in Washington, DC, St. Louis and Orlando looking for other cooperating witnesses to get the ball rolling on financial crime cases.

