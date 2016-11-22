Here's what we can expect from the new protections for whistleblowers after Nick Xenophon's deal with the Coalition

South Australian Federal Senator Nick Xenophon. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty Images.

Whistleblowers will get new protections to encourage exposing wrongdoing under a deal struck between the government and Senate crossbenchers last night in Canberra.

South Australia’s Nick Xenophon and Victorian independent Derryn Hinch voted with the government on its Registered Organisations bill, one of the pieces of industrial relations legislation which triggered July’s Double Dissolution election. That bill involves new transparency requirements for union officials, similar to those of corporate officers.

However, the passing of that bill – which came shortly after 2am this morning – comes with government guarantees to introduce new protections for whistleblowers, an issue on which Xenophon has long campaigned.

The Registered Organisations bill includes increased protection for whistleblowers in unions, and as part of its deal with Xenophon the government has agreed to hold a parliamentary inquiry that will report next year on broadening these protections across the public and private sectors.

Australia’s current whistleblower protection – which includes shielding from retaliation and civil rights of redress – is seen by some as unnecessarily narrow in terms of the people it applies to, and insufficient with its remedies. In the private sector, whistleblowers are only protected for reporting breaches of specific legislation such as the provisions of the Corporations Act.

A spokesman for employment minister Michaelia Cash said the amendment moved by Xenophon and Hinch would mean:

enhanced protections for whistleblowers, so that a broader category of person can make protected disclosures (such as former employees and those contracting with the organisation);

a person is protected in relation to a wider type of conduct (including threatening conduct or omissions),

more remedies available to whistleblowers (including injunctions and apologies) and disclosures required to be investigated by relevant authorities (usually within 90 days, subject to extension).

Xenophon said in a statement today: “These changes, when applied across the board to the corporate and public sectors, will be the biggest and most effective reforms to whistleblower protection laws Australia has ever seen.”

“It’s been a long time coming and there is no doubt this will improve the governance and behaviour of our corporations, governments and unions, by empowering whistleblowers to come forward with critical information.”

