Score 1 for peak oil proponents… score 0 for rest of the world. Whistleblowers at the International Energy Agency (IEA) have told the Guardian newspaper (U.K.) that current oil inventories are being inflated to deter panic buying in a peak oil world. The U.S. apparently a key proponent of the scheme.



