Thanks To Startup Whistle, A Woman Saved Her Dog From A Rattlesnake

Megan Rose Dickey/Business Insider Petey, a Brussels Griffon, hanging out on a ZBoard

Whistle, a wearable activity tracker for dogs, lets you know when your dog is at his or her most active times.

As your dog walks, eats, and sleeps, Whistle records his or her activity and shows it to you via its smartphone app. All the data syncs via a Bluetooth connection.

Thanks to Whistle, one woman quickly realised that something was wrong with her dog, the company’s CEO Ben Jacobs told Business Insider.

The dog wasn’t moving as much as he usually did. Feeling alarmed, she immediately went home to find her dog all curled up and not moving. It turns out that a rattlesnake had bit her dog. After she caught the rattlesnake, she rushed her little pup to the vet.

After all of the craziness died down, Jacobs says, the woman called the company in tears, thanking them.

For $US129, you get a small, stainless stell disc that you can clip onto your dog’s collar. Whistle is currently available nationwide at retailers like PetSmart and as of today, Brookstone.

Over 1% of the dog owners in New York and San Francisco use Whistle, but the company won’t disclose how many devices it has sold. To date, Whistle has raised $US6 million from DCM, Red Swan, and Gunderson Dettmer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.