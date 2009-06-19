Whistleblowers To Get Pay Raise

A person who manages to “bring well-documented evidence of fraudulent activity” to the attention of the SEC could be in for a big pay day.



The SEC currently has the power to compensate sources in insider trading cases, but the Obama Financial Regulatory Reform plan suggests extending that authority to allow compensation to whistleblowers. The money will come from collections from enforcement actions, but only the leftovers that are not distributed to wronged investors.

While you may not make as much money as Russell Crowe did for playing a whistleblower in The Insider, don’t shred those incriminating documents just yet!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.