Psst! Hear Whisper's Michael Heyward At IGNITION

Limited Time Only:

Bring a colleague to IGNITION: Future Of Digital at a huge discount. Register before midnight on Sunday night and use code 1k to add a second ticket for just $US1k. Reserve now »

LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter channel billions of egos. What about those not looking to take home the crowd? The short answer is Whisper, which is what happens when two app-age L.A. entrepreneurs build a social network based around something Mark Zuckerberg wants to ban: anonymity.

Engineer a slick, searchable interface, stir in $US60 million in blue-chip venture funding, add a spat with Gwyneth Paltrow about marital infidelity, and presto: You’re running a real-time global version of the Dr. Phil show, serving more than 3 billion posts a month.

It must be something in the L.A. pool water: CEO Michael Heyward was a schoolmate of Snapchat’s Evan Spiegel. And Whisper’s home base is Santa Monica, spawning ground of another famous riot of online expression, Myspace.

What’s the secret? That’s what we’ll find out when Heyward joins us at IGNITION: Future of Digital, for a freewheeling conversation about the future of social networking in an increasingly untethered world. He’ll joined by Whisper lead investor Jeremy Liew of Lightspeed Ventures, an early Snapchat backer as well who is targeting another of the Internet’s once sacred pillars: archived data.

Disruptions are what IGNITION is all about, from the front lines of mobile networking to the continuing attacks on every sector of traditional media, commerce, and industry. Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos, power investor Jim Breyer, former Apple CEO John Sculley, Shutterstock CEO Jon Oringer, Athenacare’s Jonathan Bush (yes, that Bush family), and Gilt chairman Kevin Ryan head an all-star cast, with three fast-paced days of high-profile conversations about the future of digital, including business models and platforms, ranging from mobile and online to broadcast and from news and sports to e-commerce and entertainment.

P.S. If you’re interested in joining the IGNITION community by sponsoring, contact [email protected]

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter and join our LinkedIn Group for IGNITION updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.