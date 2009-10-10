Whispers From Yahoo Hack Day

Yahoo is hosting an “Open Hack Day NYC” in the Millenium Hotel off Times Square today.
The idea key message from Yahoo (YHOO) to developers was: “Hey, come build apps for our 330 million Yahoo.com users.”
We stopped by for lunch and took a few photos.
We also picked up a bit of gossip.
Some unconfirmed rumours floating around the room:
- Yahoo is working on integrating Hulu and/or other premium video providers into Yahoo.com.
- We expect deeper Pandora/premium Internet radio integration, too.
- Behind Facebook Connect, the most popular authentication service these days isn’t “Sign In With Twitter,” or MySpace’s product, but the new one from Yahoo.
- Facebook Connect drives serious traffic, though. One developer told us that every time a user sends a link to their Wall through a Facebook Connect hook-up, it gets clicked on an average of six times.
- Developers say Yahoo needs to do a better job of forcing its users to add apps to Yahoo.com. Apple did this with the iPhone by leaving 3 slots open on the iPhone OS homepage. Yahoo might try the same kind of “fill this space” trick with Yahoo.com
- User-referrals account for 80% of Mint.com’s new customers.
- Intuit started eying Mint for acquisition last December, when a friend of the Quicken product manager sat him down and took 30 minutes to explain just how many ways Mint.com was a better product.
