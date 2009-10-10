Whispers From Yahoo Hack Day

Nicholas Carlson

Yahoo is hosting an “Open Hack Day NYC” in the Millenium Hotel off Times Square today.

The idea key message from Yahoo (YHOO) to developers was: “Hey, come build apps for our 330 million Yahoo.com users.”

We stopped by for lunch and took a few photos.

We also picked up a bit of gossip.

Some unconfirmed rumours floating around the room:

  • Yahoo is working on integrating Hulu and/or other premium video providers into Yahoo.com.
  • We expect deeper Pandora/premium Internet radio integration, too.
  • Behind Facebook Connect, the most popular authentication service these days isn’t “Sign In With Twitter,” or MySpace’s product, but the new one from Yahoo.
  • Facebook Connect drives serious traffic, though. One developer told us that every time a user sends a link to their Wall through a Facebook Connect hook-up, it gets clicked on an average of six times.
  • Developers say Yahoo needs to do a better job of forcing its users to add apps to Yahoo.com. Apple did this with the iPhone by leaving 3 slots open on the iPhone OS homepage. Yahoo might try the same kind of “fill this space” trick with Yahoo.com
  • User-referrals account for 80% of Mint.com’s new customers.
  • Intuit started eying Mint for acquisition last December, when a friend of the Quicken product manager sat him down and took 30 minutes to explain just how many ways Mint.com was a better product.

Hack Day was hosted at the Millenium Hotel, just off Times Square

Yahoo takes over the Millenium Hotel

The theme was steam punk, explaining the TV-headed wearing a petticoat.

Some hackers hacking on the requisite bean bags.

What, you're not a PC?

How can you hack without foosball?

…or Rock Band?

Yahoo wants developers to build widgets for TV

Bird cages + extension cords = steam punk

Yahoo's developer network -- looks like a subway map!

Apparently these stickers are coveted like cigarettes in a prison at Yahoo HQ

Continuing with the steam punk theme, here is a blueprint for a flying machine

From the press luncheon: Snooth cofounder Philip James

From the press luncheon: Mint.com biz dev direcotr Carrie Cronkey

From the press luncheon: Gigya biz dev VP Patrick Salyer

From the press luncheon: Yahoo biz dev director Greg Cohn

From the press luncheon: LabPixies creative director Udi Graff

From the press luncheon: Yahoo chief technologist Sam Pullara (right)

