Whisper: Yahoo's Top Deal Man Asked To "Find Another Gig"

We’ve only heard it from one source, and it sounds strange, but apparently Yahoo’s top M&A dealman, VP Greg Mrva, has been asked by new CFO Tim Morse to “find another gig” inside Yahoo.



If the news is true, it’s a surprise — and a big deal. Greg is the guy who is supposed to be in charge of Yahoo’s plan to sell off a ton of its properties, including Yahoo Small Business, Hot Jobs, and Zimbra.

Only in late September, BoomTown’s Kara Swisher wrote, “Mrva’s new job title should be: VP of un-mergers and de-acquisitions.”

If Greg’s being asked to move on, is it because Yahoo (YHOO) is having a hard time finding buyers?

See Yahoo: What’s For Sale, What’s Not, And What Could Be →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.