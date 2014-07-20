23 Shocking Stories Of Sexual Harassment At Work, As Told Through The Anonymous App Whisper

For women, sexual harassment is still an issue they face in the workforce. Even female employees at high-profile companies like Yahoo and startups like Tinder have reported harassment from their coworkers.

Whisper is the 2-year-old app that allows users to share their secrets. In the past it’s been used for everything from spreading celebrity rumours to letting Iraqis communicate during the country’s social-media blackout.

Now people — often women — are turning to the app to share their awful stories of harassment at work. The anonymous nature of the app lets users, who may feel like they have nobody to talk to, share their stories.

Whisper helped us put together a collection of posts to illustrate how widespread the issue really is.

