Whisper Is Supposedly Moving Into Anjelica Huston's $US11 Million Venice 'Fortress'

Madeline Stone
Anjelica huston houseDouglas Elliman Real Estate

After sitting for more than three years on the market, the Venice, Calif., home of actress Anjelica Huston has finally sold, Curbed LA reported.

But the fortress-like home, which was originally listed for $US18 million, and reportedly sold for $US11.15 million, won’t be housing another Hollywood celebrity.

Instead, it’s been reported that the unnamed buyer will rent the space to Whisper, a startup that recently put its Santa Monica headquarters up for rent.

Yesterday, a source confirmed the move to Valleywag.

The house itself has an interesting past. Late last year, Megan Ellison was in escrow to purchase it, and in 2012 there were even talks of turning it into a “gourmet bathing club.”

The home certainly commands your attention.

It's located at one of the busiest intersections in Venice and has some great views of the notoriously quirky beach community.

At first glance, the interior design seems just as industrial as the exterior.

But walk around a bit, and you'll se plenty of art.

The home also served as a studio for Huston's late husband, and there are sculptures everywhere.

Paintings and prints cover the walls.

And there are lots of cluttered bookshelves as well.

Even the bathroom is lavishly decorated.

It will be interesting to see how Whisper uses the space.

The living areas are wide-open.

And the spacious backyard would certainly be a great place for anyone to relax.

There's a lovely garden in the back, too.

Here's another look at that fortress-like design from the back.

Now see the home where Whisper has been running their business for the past few years.

