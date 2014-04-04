Whisper Is Supposedly Moving Into Anjelica Huston's $US11 Million Venice 'Fortress'

After sitting for more than three years on the market, the Venice, Calif., home of actress Anjelica Huston has finally sold, Curbed LA reported.

But the fortress-like home, which was originally listed for $US18 million, and reportedly sold for $US11.15 million, won’t be housing another Hollywood celebrity.

Instead, it’s been reported that the unnamed buyer will rent the space to Whisper, a startup that recently put its Santa Monica headquarters up for rent.

Yesterday, a source confirmed the move to Valleywag.

The house itself has an interesting past. Late last year, Megan Ellison was in escrow to purchase it, and in 2012 there were even talks of turning it into a “gourmet bathing club.”

