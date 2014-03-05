HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent Whisper's Santa Monica Bungalow For $US16,000 A Month

Secret-sharing app Whisper is outgrowing the small Santa Monica bungalow that has served as their headquarters since they launched in 2012. According to Curbed LA, the house can now be rented for $US16,000 a month.

The three-bedroom house is not quite what you’d expect from a startup. It’s simple yet charming, and there’s a pool in the backyard. The beach happens to be only a few minutes’ walk away.

But neighbours in the laid-back southern California neighbourhood reportedly haven’t been crazy about living next to a fast-growing tech company.

“They’re renting a house, pretending to live there, but they’re running a business instead,” a neighbour said to CNET in January.

Whisper and its 32 employees will be moving to a larger space in Venice Beach later this month.

