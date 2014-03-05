HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent Whisper's Santa Monica Bungalow For $US16,000 A Month

Madeline Stone
Whisper HOTD Sotheby’s International Realty

Secret-sharing app Whisper is outgrowing the small Santa Monica bungalow that has served as their headquarters since they launched in 2012. According to Curbed LA, the house can now be rented for $US16,000 a month.

The three-bedroom house is not quite what you’d expect from a startup. It’s simple yet charming, and there’s a pool in the backyard. The beach happens to be only a few minutes’ walk away.

But neighbours in the laid-back southern California neighbourhood reportedly haven’t been crazy about living next to a fast-growing tech company.

“They’re renting a house, pretending to live there, but they’re running a business instead,” a neighbour said to CNET in January.

Whisper and its 32 employees will be moving to a larger space in Venice Beach later this month.

The bungalow is located in the laid-back but pricey neighbourhood of Santa Monica, Calif.

It was built in 1947 in the typical California ranch-house style.

Here's the living room as shown in the listing, though it will surely look better when furnished.

The pale blue cabinets in the kitchen are pretty old-school.

There's also a dining area.

Wood panelling covers the walls in the living areas.

And big windows highlight the southern California sunshine.

Here's one of the house's three bedrooms.

More pale blue decor gives this bathroom a beachy feel.

The pool area looks pretty fantastic.

Outside seating is great for lounging or, in Whisper's case, for taking business calls.

A pick-up game of basketball would be great for blowing off some steam, too.

