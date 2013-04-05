Whisper, The App Going Crazy On College Campuses, Just Raised $3 Million

Whisper, the



app that has gone viral on college campuses, just raised a $3 million Series A round led by Lightspeed Ventures.The new round effectively brings Whisper’s funding to $4 million.

Whisper is an iPhone app where people anonymously share their deepest and darkest secrets.

More than one million users have uploaded over 8 million secrets to the app since it launched back in May 2012.

Most social networks are very ego-centric, Whisper co-founder Michael Heyward tells Business Insider. “That’s kind of the motivation behind people posting content,” Heyward says.

But that can be problematic, as it gives young people “a really distorted view of what’s going on with their peers,” Heyward says.

But Whisper appeals to more than just college students. Many of its users are in the military, including thousands who are actively serving in Afghanistan, Heyward says.

On average, Whisper’s users open up the app six or seven times a day, spending a total of more than 30 minutes each day on the app.

Going forward, Whisper will focus more on discovery, allowing users to connect with each other through their secrets.

